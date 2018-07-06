Bullring’s divisional leaders expand margins at fan-favorite Night of Fire

Clark becomes new Skid Plate Cars points leader

The majority of The Bullring’s points leaders used Tuesday’s Night of Fire to pad their advantages at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway short track heading into the summer break.

Jimmy Parker Jr. (NASCAR Super Late Models) and Sam Jacks (NASCAR Super Stocks) each added six points to their leads, while Cindy Clark became the new leader in the Skid Plate Cars division after winning her second consecutive race. Parker Jr. leads six-time track champion Scott Gafforini 211-194, Jacks holds a 201-184 advantage over Mason Sargent and Clark leads the mysterious “Racer X” 110-109 heading into the track’s seven-week summer break.

Doug Hamm (NASCAR Modifieds), Amilleo Thomson (USLCI Bandolero Outlaws) and Landon Gresser (USLCI Bandolero Bandits) also added to their divisional leads at the Night of Fire, while Vinny Raucci Jr. (NASCAR Bombers) and Michael Todd Glazier (USLCI Legends) lost a bit of ground but still lead their classes’ standings. Raucci Jr. holds a one-point margin, 192-191, over Kyle Jacks in one of the closest points battles of the season.

The USLCI Thunder Cars and Junior Late Models did not compete at the Night of Fire, with Doug Germano and Kyle Keller leading those divisions, respectively, heading into Back to School Night on Aug. 25. Drivers in nine of The Bullring’s 10 full-time classes will accumulate points through Championship Night on Saturday, Oct. 6, with the Junior Late Models divisional title decided at the Senator’s Cup Fall Classic on Oct. 20.

Points standings for The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Through July 3 races)

NASCAR Super Late Models

1. Jimmy Parker Jr. 211; 2. Scott Gafforini 194; 3. (tie) Dennis Rock and Tyler Fabozzi 170; 5. Kayli Barker 160; 6. David Anderson 148; 7. Dezel West 139; 8. Johnny Spilotro 122; 9. Steve Anderson 114; 10. Stan Mullis 113; 11. Charlie Pike 108; 12. Ray Hoffman 74; 13. Toni Breidinger 43; 14. Kayla Eshleman 36; 15. Dustin Ash 58; 16. Chris Clyne 28; 17. Justin Johnson 25; 18. Luke Hall 22; 19. Donna Gunther 21; 20. Warren Knipper 20; 21. Brandon Farrington 19; 22. Dee Cable 10.

NASCAR Bombers

1. Vinny Raucci Jr. 192; 2. Kyle Jacks 191; 3. Adam Simon 170; 4. Tim Maserang 151; 5. Jim Merlino 142; 6. Michael Miller 109; 7. Zachery Nicholls 108; 8. Mark Skinner 95; 9. Joseph Bradbury 76; 10. Anthony Mann 73; 11. Steve Danko 66; 12. Kirk Hance 51; 13. Carl Duryee 48; 14. Bradley Thompson 45; 15. (tie) Court Connell and Tia Guy 40; 17. Robert Schumacher 37; 18. James Menasco 31; 19. Aaron McMorran 25; 20. Matthew Cunningham 22; 21. (tie) Cody Schumacher and Billy Grasser 20; 23. (tie) Steve Dewey and Vinny Raucci Sr. 19; 25. Billy Hern 18; 26. Anthony Riegert 15; 27. (tie) Joe Wright and Arlie Daniel 9; 29. Gary Griffiths 8; 30. Jason Merlino 3.

NASCAR Modifieds

1. Doug Hamm 142; 2. Brian Reed 138; 3. Pat Petrie 110; 4. Ron Reed 90; 5. Steve Durbin 81; 6. Mason Sargent 76; 7. (tie) Justin Miller and Tom Pfundstein 68; 9. Cameron Morga 55; 10. Payton Garofalo 53; 11. Joe DeGuevara 44; 12. Vinny Raucci Jr. 38; 13. Tadd Burns 31; 14. Chris Bray 26; 15. (tie) Lynn Hardy and Ian Anderson 25; 17. Barry Egolf 12; 18. Jason Irwin 9.

NASCAR Super Stocks

1. Sam Jacks 201; 2. Mason Sargent 184; 3. Matt Cunningham 138; 4. Chuck DeGuevara 130; 5. Matt Larsen 128; 6. Chad Mattos 90; 7. Billy Paddack Jr. 67; 8. Jim Merlino 61; 9. Ethan DeGuevara 51; 10. Camden Larsen 22; 11. Robert Negrete 20; 12. Eric Martin 18; 13. Don Zoll 14.

USLCI Legend Cars

1. Michael Todd Glazier 185; 2. Branden Giannini 176; 3. Jaron Giannini 171; 4. Dylan Fabozzi 168; 5. Jason Irwin 146; 6. Jace Jones 106; 7. (tie) Jordon Holloway and Devin Lane 102; 9. Brian Williams 95; 10. Gary Wegener 94; 11. Parker Steele 64; 12. John Hans 58; 13. DeShawn Skinner 56; 14. Zachary Telford 46; 15. Doug Petsco 42; 16. Bruce Silver 41; 17. Kayla Eshleman 39; 18. (tie) Ryan Rackley and Tanner Reif 30; 20. Mike Alcaro 28; 21. (tie) Brent Bcheidmantle and Cody Brown 26; 23. D.J. Canipe 25; 24. Colton Page 24; 25. Ricky De Le Ree 22; 26. (tie) Wayne Barlock and Drew Dollar 21; 28. (tie) Sammy Smith and Braden Rogers 20; 30. (tie) Jason Hulvey, Derek Debbis, and Travis Roe 17; 33. (tie) Darrell Stewart, Cody Dempster and Cole Kaetts 14; 36. Andy Hulcy 12; 37. Jadon Fisher 11; 38. (tie) Donna Gunther, Krystal Faulkingham and Chase Catania 10; 41. (tie) Gary Luck and Cheyenne Schindler 9; 43. Kyle Cottrell 8; 44. Jovan Fox 6; 45. Brian Lane 1.

USLCI Thunder Cars

1. Doug Germano 93; 2. Chris Bosley 89; 2.; 3. Darin Calloway 62; 4. Roger Hocking 45; 5. Bobby Rupert 44; 6. Ed Hohman 39.

Junior Late Models

1. Kyle Keller 106; 2. R.J. Smotherman 100; 3. Austin Edwards 99; 4. Cody Kiemele 31; 5. Tanner Reif 30.

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws

1. Amilleo Thomson 222; 2. Kaden Crouch 203; 3. Cameron Guy 184; 4. Chloe Lynch 177; 5. Brendan Tracy 153; 6. Cody Brown 152; 7. Cody Kiemele 67; 8. Camden Larsen 50; 9. Haylee Morris 41; 10. Skyler Meisenbach 34; 11. (tie) Ethan DeGuevara and Riley Massey 21; 13. Adam Farr 17; 14. Rob Street 16.

USLCI Bandolero Bandits

1. Landon Gresser 238; 2. Sabastian Lafia 200; 3. Tuscan Nuccitelli 199; 4. Ashton Leonard 149; 5. Alexis Bjork 123; 6. Levi Barral 106; 7. A.J. Blackwill 103; 8. Owen Romzek 99; 9. Branch Danko 91; 10. Jake Bollman 85; 11. Eliana Danko 72; 12. Trayc Walker-Scott 44; 13. Tyler Reif 43; 14. Brody Moore 38; 15. Mekena Mitchell 12; 16. Aedyn Sawyer 10; 17. Siena Nuccitelli 1.

Skid Plate Cars

1. Cindy Clark 110; 2. Racer X 109; 3. James Brazzeal 99; 4. Dennis Dowell 98; 5. William Good 88; 6. Ben Williams 85; 7. Jeff Bargerhuff 83; 8. Scott Stockwell 76; 9. Matt Esposito 49; 10. Rowdy Rob 40; 11. John Petsco 39; 12. Robert Leahy 36; 13. Blake Greenwood 29; 14. Larry Dowell 23; 15. Fred Droegemueller 21; 16. Billy Paddack 12; 17. (tie) Nick Nuccitelli and Derick Utley 9.