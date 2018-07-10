BEER PARK: Celebrating Beer and Rosé Thursdays and National Hot Dog Day on July 18

Photo credit by Anthony Mair and Tara Woodall

BEER PARK at Paris Las Vegas ramps up the start of the weekend with Beer and Rosé in the Park every Thursday through the summer until Aug. 30.

Brewery-fresh beer and Stemmari rosé by the glass will start off the fun night with friends. While socializing, guests will be treated to live music from local DJs and classically trained violinist Lydia Ansel.

Along with views of the Fountains of Bellagio and the Strip, BEER PARK offers billiards, foosball, Jenga, Connect Four and oversized yard games. The 10,000-square-foot rooftop bar and grill is a tailgate party atmosphere with an outdoor smoker and grill, picnic tables, and over 100 drafts, can and bottle beer selections including 36 beers on tap. Make plans to drop by for Beer and Rosé in the Park every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. for some hot fun.

The excitement continues when BEER PARK will celebrate National Hot Dog Day by offering guests a complimentary sausage with the purchase of a brewery-fresh beer on Wednesday, July 18.

Classic hot dogs with a choice of favorite toppings will be served hot from a roaming cart throughout the venue. The outdoor bar offers brewery-fresh pints of Budweiser served from copper kegs sent directly from Budweiser’s brewery in Fairfield, California.

Its signature sausages will also be available, including the Mexican-Style Dog, wrapped in bacon and topped with jalapeño, onion and mayonnaise, and the Shock Top Cheddar Bratwurst, made with Shock Top caramelized onions, sauerkraut and spicy grain mustard.

The popular tailgate fare includes options such as the nacho cheeseburger, topped with tortilla chips, cheese sauce, jalapeño peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo. Other choices feature the smoked prime rib cheesesteak, made with shaved prime rib, American cheese, and caramelized onions, served in French bread; and the seven-layer dip, made with guacamole, sour cream, beans, olives, tomatoes and green onions, served with tortilla chips.

For more info, call 702.444.4500 or visit www.beerpark.com. BEER PARK is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BeerParkLV and on Twitter and Instagram at @BEERPARKLV.