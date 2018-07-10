The Cocktail Cabaret Celebrates Over 100 Shows

The Cocktail Cabaret, an intimate club experience, recently celebrated its 100th show on June 29. The vintage Vegas revue performs in the iconic Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace and features both modern standards and original music. The show is a tribute to Las Vegas productions of the past, as well a contemporary, upbeat ensemble piece that embraces the heart and soul of the entertainment capital. Enhancing the cocktail hour, this is the perfect preface to going to dinner, attending the theater, celebrating a special event or enjoying a fun night on the Strip.