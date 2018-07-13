Bill Goldberg and Roy “Big Country” Nelson Take Over the D Las Vegas

The D Casino Hotel is guilty of another weekend celebrity overload … but who’s surprised? Iconic WWE wrestler Bill Goldberg, and MMA heavyweight Roy “Big Country” Nelson finally met at the city’s famous downtown hot spot – of course! They enjoyed dinner at the hotel’s award-winning, the top-rated Italian steakhouse, Andiamo (known for their signature, massive 32-ounce Tomahawk steaks). Once it was time to head downstairs, the fan frenzy commenced. Goldberg and Bellator’s “Big Country” showed nothing but love for their massive following at the D’s famous LONGBAR, where Roy was introduced to casino owner, Derek Stevens. They later joined Derek in the D’s VIP box to catch Zowie Bowie in concert and give the fans in attendance a show of their own by picking each other up like they were in the ring. It was certainly postcard worthy!