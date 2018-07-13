Hockey Season is still going strong at the D Casino Hotel

In the last few weeks, two Vegas Golden Knights were seen spending time with friends at the D Casino Hotel both on separate days. VGK forward, Alex Tuch, and defenseman, Brayden McNabb, both chose to hang out at the D Casino Hotel (a proud partner of the record-breaking franchise). Before these guys headed home for the summer, they knew there’s no better party than at the downtown hot spot they know and love! First, Tuch and a couple of friends were spotted at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse, being taken care of by one of Tuch’s favorite servers, Sandy, and chowing down on some signature steaks and desserts. Separately, McNabb was spotted chatting with the D Casino owner, Derek Stevens, and former hockey player, D Executive casino host, Darren Banks at the D’s world-famous LONGBAR.

One of VGK William Karlsson’s best friends, former hockey player Filip Andreason stopped by Andiamo with a few Vegas Golden Knights prospects! Erik Brännström, Lukas Elvenes, and Jonas Rondbjerg all got the chance to experience the hype of the downtown hockey hot spot.