25-Year Vegas star MAR connects with international star Li Chen

MAR is out and about with mobsters, television icons, and comedy cons

Las Vegas star and Medinah hometown MAR recently hung out with Chinese international star Li Chen while he shoots his television show in Southern Nevada. Locations included the famous Pioneer Saloon in Goodsprings, Nevada and the surrounding desert. MAR enjoyed the fighting (staged), explosions, and motorcycle action.

“I am thrilled to welcome Li to our state,” MAR said. “Nevada can offer so much for television productions, and I know we have many Chinese tourists visit Las Vegas.”

There is also a bit of a scandal brewing in Li’s life with his announced engagement to Chinese actress Fan Bingbing. Li is very wealthy, but Fan is letting her fans know that she is in it for love, not money. Another fun fact: Li likes hamburgers but not cheese on them.

MAR recently attended the Stirling Club luncheon featuring Emmy and Golden Globe award winner Jeff Kutash as the speaker. Longtime newsman and icon Steve Schorr was also in attendance.

The singer, entertainer, songwriter, director, and philanthropist was chic in her own style as she enjoyed the stories shared by Kutash. His latest production, “A MOB STORY” opens at the Plaza Hotel and Casino later this summer.

“A Mob Story” is present by the last Godfather, former Colombo family capo, Michael Franzese. A true “made man,” Franzese will take the audience on an authentic journey into the secret world of the mafia.

“I think the show could eventually win a Tony,” MAR believes.

Speaking of the Mob, MAR is from Chicagoland growing up in Medinah and Roselle. She will be returning to her home state for the Taste of Roselle the first week of August. Hey golfers, Medinah Country Club has hosted three U.S. Opens and will be the host of the BMW Championship, conducted by the Western Golf Association, in 2019.

She also enjoyed the new comedy show, Cons of Comedy, at Hooters. “I am always ready for a good laugh.” MAR was invited by Steve Alan, host of the YouTube channel shows, “What Happened to Las Vegas Today” and “What Happened to the World Today.”

