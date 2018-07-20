Q&A: JON BON JOVI AND BOB MARLEY PLAY ON ONE STAGE IN ‘LEGENDS IN CONCERT’

By Debbie Hall

Legends in Concert at Flamingo Las Vegas adds rock and reggae to its lineup with never-before-seen tributes: Jon Bon Jovi and Bob Marley. With these additions, along with Johnny Cash, Tina Turner and Michael Jackson, the longest-running show on the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Jason Morey (Bon Jovi) and OneGunn (Bob Marley) spoke with Best of Vegas about performing as these celebrity icons. Click here to read more.