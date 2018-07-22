BLULIGHT CREATIVE STUDIO AWARDED GOVERNMENT CONTRACT

BluLight Creative Studios collaborates with the County of San Bernardino – Superior Court

BluLight Creative Studio, a trusted and proven Video production company with offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Las Vegas, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a new video production contract with the San Bernardino Superior Court in California.

This agreement will provide a collection of cinema quality videos that will be distributed internally to the courts, and externally to the public.

BluLight Creative Studio has the ability to partner with federal, state, and municipal government agencies to provide quality video content in the form of training, policies and procedures, and updates on current matters pertaining to that authority.

This service agreement with the County of San Bernardino, Superior Court adds to BluLight’s growing repertoire of over 25 completed productions in the past year.

BluLight Creative Studios is a video production company that specializes in television, film, and commercial projects. The company was founded in 2017 by partners Rah Davis, Sal Rivas, Anthony Silva and Casey Richardson, who bring over 25 years of collective experience in the film and entertainment industries. BluLight Creative Studios combines entertaining subject matter with cutting-edge filmmaking to deliver quality content to the masses.



For more information about BluLight Creative Studios, visit www.blulightcreative.com or contact its marketing director, Anthony Silva, at anthony@blulightcreative.com or call (833) 258-5444.

# # #