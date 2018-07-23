Southern California Dining Discoveries with an Asian Flair

by Nicole Muj

It’s true that in Southern California one can find almost any kind of cuisine from Western and Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia.

Cuisine from Asia is as diverse as one country is from another, as is the style of food preparation and price range. Recently two different but very unique dining experiences came to my attention – Los Angeles restaurants 8 Korean BBQ and Q Sushi.

With locations in Koreatown and Buena Park, 8 Korean BBQ is the only concept restaurant around that features eight curated flavors of Hungarian Mangalitza pork belly. The elaborate feast for two or three persons, serves up appetizers, seafood soybean stew, mozzarella kimchi fried rice and pork bell in a variety of flavors – original, wine, ginseng, garlic, herb, curry, miso paste and red pepper paste, all prepared in traditional Korean BBQ style, by a very friendly, professional wait staff.

The restaurant also offers an array of Argentinean grass-fed beef, USDA Prime and Japanese Wagyu beef. All dishes can be paired with a variety of Korean rice wines, sakes, beers or non-alcoholic drinks.

8 Korean BBQ offers a fun and interactive, delicious dining event, great for groups of friends or couples, and one thing that’s certain – nobody will go home hungry.

For a more exclusive experience that fuses together traditional and modern Japanese cuisine, Q Sushi in downtown Los Angeles offers one of the finest traditional Omakase-style dining experiences around. Serving over 20 courses, curated daily and utilizing the freshest ingredients in a beautiful dining room setting, Q Sushi reflects the care, creativity and craft of Tokyo-native, Chef Hiro Naruke.

The restaurant hosts seatings at the sushi bar, Tuesday to Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. and lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. Providing a true foodie experience, a curated selection of fine sakes, craft beers and wines is available to complement the Chef Hiro’s artistry.