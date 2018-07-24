Las Vegas Shows Crime Can Pay

Las Vegas, founded by organized crime, has labored for decades under the moniker Sin City. The history behind the desert resort town is long, complicated and filled with gangsters, murder, mayhem and all the other ingredients which can make a city’s reputation hard to change.

So why not embrace the reputation? Why not hold it close and wring every dollar which can be wrung?

The Las Vegas Mob Museum, which opened in 2012, has proved to be a hit. The museum is one of the city’s more efforts to clean up downtown and encourage more visitors to visit that part of the city.

Something it proves. Crime does pay after all. Not many cities call up instant associations as does Las Vegas.

The Rat Pack, showgirls and yes, mobsters. But with over 2.1 million residents, the arts, and cultural bloom blooms and there is more to Vegas than is known to the casual observer.

In its own way, Vegas is a big museum town.

The Neon Museum has a dazzling pile of old signs from hangouts like the Stardust and Moulin Rouge to roadside motel dice.

The National Atomic Testing Museum includes history, science and bombs. The Pinball Hall of Fame has hundreds of games to be played and admired. Don’t forget Gypsy Rose Lee’s g-string at the Burlesque Hall of Fame. Check out Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition to explore history.

A naive visitor could be forgiven for thinking gambling still remains the main motivator for a trip to Vegas.

The Mob Museum

Housed in the former federal courthouse where the 1950s Kefauver Hearings on Organized Crime were held, the museum is officially named the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement.

“Museum directors had to give that up when visitors insisted on calling it the Mob Museum,” said Nicholas Wooldridge, a Las Vegas criminal defense attorney. “The name stuck.”

Among the displayed items is a section of the bullet-marked wall from Chicago’s St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. Visitors can also see real weapons used by the mob’s hit men and fire a virtual tommy machine gun, the type Prohibition-era mobsters used.

As organized crime didn’t stop in the 1960s, the museum added a display devoted to the uncovering of the $150 million FIFA scheme. The newest exhibit showcases the kickbacks and match-fixing linked to the 2014 World Cup.

The Takeaway

Many of the glamorous hotel and casinos seen on the Las Vegas Strip exist because of Mob money and management. As the Mob Museum puts it: “The Vegas of today wouldn’t exist without the Mob of yesterday.”