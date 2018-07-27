5 Reasons Why Sports Fans Should Visit New York

New York is not only the home of exceptional musicals, delicious pizza, Central Park, and tall skyscrapers, but it is easily one of the best sporting destinations in the world. You don’t have to be a Yankees, Mets, Jets, or Knicks fan to embrace your love for baseball, basketball, or football in the Big Apple. However, it doesn’t hurt.

If you are in need of a vacation, and unsure where to travel to next, here are five reasons why sports fans should visit New York.

There is a Sport for Everyone

It doesn’t matter if you love boxing, baseball, basketball, American football, soccer, tennis, or ice hockey, there is a sporting event for everyone in New York. The city is also home to the US Open, New York City Marathon, Friday Fight Nights in Madison Square Garden, and, of course, the Harlem Globetrotters.

It Has a Historic Sporting Legacy

Not only does New York have 27 Yankees World Series championships, but some of the finest sporting stars in history have played for the city’s pro teams, such as Joe DiMaggio, Dwight Gooden, and Joe Namath.

The pride and joy of New York is, of course, Mickey Mantle, who wore the Yankees uniform for 18 years and hit .353 with 52 home runs in 1956. So, you’ll want to brush up on your Mickey Mantle facts ahead of a visit to connect with the city’s passionate baseball fans.

There is a Bar for Every NFL Team

The NFL is home to 32 teams, and New York offers at least one bar for each of them. For example, if you’re a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, make your way to Turtle Bay on 987 Second Avenue, while you can cheer on the Dallas Cowboys at Stone Creek on 140 E 27th Street. There is even a bar for the New York Jets’ biggest rivals, the New England Patriots, as you can find Professor Thom’s at 219 Second Avenue.

You Can Avoid the Pre- and Post-Game Traffic

Nothing ruins the buzz of a game like sitting in heavy traffic. The wonderful thing about New York is that you can simply hop onto a subway train with other fans to reach a different borough of the city with ease. It also runs like clockwork, so you will not have to worry about missing a game or a busy commute back to your hotel.

Unique Sporting Stores

The city’s sports stores are definitely worth a visit. The NBA Store on Fifth Avenue not only allows you to buy merchandise for almost every basketball team in the world, but it also features interactive screens that allow you to compare your team’s stat against another. You can even see how your hand size, height, and shoe size compares to professional NBA players. NikeTown also offers the latest sports gear and gadgets, and you can even play a game or two of basketball on the upper-level court.