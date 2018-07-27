Welcome Back George Wallace our New Mr. Las Vegas

Written and Photography by Nikki Artale

George Wallace is once again back and performing in Las Vegas after selling out comedy clubs and concert venues around the world. George is a natural born comic and is a master at reading the audience and giving them what they want in his everyday humor of life. He captures the audience the minute he walks on stage as he talks about life and relationships. He wrote a book “Laff it Off” that shares his wisdom and his observation of the humor of everyday life.

A media night was held on July 17 at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas to celebrate the opening of his show and to also celebrate his 70th birthday. George was pleasantly surprised on stage with a beautiful cake.

A cocktail reception was held before the show with Japanese Robata style cooking at the Robata Grill and Sake Cocktails at Bar Sake. I have to say the food was delicious and the drinks were outstanding.

Many VIP guests, entertainers, producers and TV hosts were there to welcome George Wallace back and celebrate his new show. I was excited to meet and spend time talking with Courtney Perna, host of Las Vegas News Now Channel 8 News KLAS TV. You must watch her nightly show at 4 pm. Courtney covers the local news coverage with natural ease and comfort as if she is sitting in your living room and it is a pleasure to watch her.

Joining George Wallace on stage was Pia Sadora and Earl Turner wishing him a happy birthday and congratulating him on his new show.

I am happy to be returning to the media night events and I was so excited to see many familiar faces and friends including Mickey Silver, Rob Gould and Michael Caprio.