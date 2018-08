Photos by Ira Kuzma/Ira Kuzma Photos

LAST CELEBRITY SCOOPS Sunday! To celebrate the last Sunday of National Ice Cream Month (and to cool off during a very HOT Sunday) Brett Raymer (TANKED) and Jarrett & Raja scooped free Thrifty ice cream at Donut Mania in Summerlin at 1930 Village Center Circle.

