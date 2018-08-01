All New Power 88 and Armed Forces Chamber holds Back To School Drive Saturday, August 11

The All New Power 88 launches a Back To School Drive in partnership with Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The All New Power 88 has launched a Back To School Drive in partnership with the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Clothes, food, school supplies, and shoes will be distributed on Saturday, Aug. 11 starting at 1 p.m. and continuing while supplies last at 350 W. Washington Ave., STE #125. All students are eligible to participate.

“I am excited that the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation and The All New Power 88, together will donate school supplies to students from the community including children and teenagers of local underprivileged Armed Forces members,” remarked Andre’ Haynes, Founder and President of Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

To make a financial contribution, donate school supplies or volunteer, call (702) 518-8845 or visit ArmedForcesChamber.com.

The mission of The All New Power 88 is to engage, inform and entertain our audience by providing a distinctive and thoughtful mix of news, public affairs, and music programming. The vision of KCEP is to be the nucleus of the community by providing KNOWLEDGE through dynamic programming, creating CONNECTIONS through effective partnerships, and actively ENGAGING the community with a vital PUBLIC RADIO presence.

In the community the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce contributes to local underprivileged Armed Forces members and Armed Forces organizations financially and volunteers through its official charity, the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity. The mission is to provide programs, offer services and engage in other activities that promote and support community development for local Armed Forces members. The Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation has made a community impact by giving direct financial and in-kind contributions valued at almost $10,000 to almost 500 local underprivileged Armed Forces member families and volunteered 125 hours to assist local Armed Forces members and Armed Forces organizations.