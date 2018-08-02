5 UNDERRATED MICHAEL JACKSON SONGS PERFORMED IN MICHAEL JACKSON ONE

Music, dancing, acrobatics and artistry showcase the legacy of the King of Pop in Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil at Mandalay Bay. While many of his megahits are featured, this Vegas show also includes the many songs he wrote with a personal message. Michael Jackson believed that everyone is equal and his lyrics reflect his deeply held beliefs. His fans will recognize some of his most controversial songs and audience members will appreciate their meaning today.

