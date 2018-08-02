Coffee with a NHP Trooper draws a large crowd of supporters

The Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation hosted Coffee With A NHP Trooper at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, located at 7291 W. Lake Mead Blvd. This marks the third Coffee With A NHP Trooper event. More events are scheduled Sept. 25 and Nov. 27.

Over two dozen law enforcement supporters came together to meet and greet troopers from Nevada Highway Patrol, Southern Command. Members of the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce in attendance included Ashley Garcia on behalf Steven Horsford (Congress, District 4), Lloyd Ringgold from Legal Shield, Eric L. Abram from Mobile Medic CPR Training, Shane Derby, Michael Thrower from Community Connect, Pastor Phillip Washington and First Lady Charisse Neal-Washington from Promise Land Community Church, Carl Dimailig from College Loan Angel, Jamie Jette from the Jette Team, Destiny Beavers from A New D.A.Y. Foundation, Aaron Phillips from “Aaron’s Hour Radio Show” on 1400 KSHP, and Gia Rose Massa from Paws on The Patio. Ambassadors in attendance included Teen Endeavor Nevada 2018, Kamani Travis from the Endeavor Pageant Organization. Political candidates in attendance included Danny Tarkanian (Congress, District 3) and Janice E Wesen (State Assembly, District 34).

“Thank you to Nevada Highway Patrol, Southern Command and especially dispatch for doing an outstanding job of protecting and serving this community,” commented Andre’ Haynes, Founder and President of the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce. “Today’s large attendance proves that the Las Vegas community supports Nevada Highway Patrol and confirms that they are doing a remarkable job. I want to publicly thank Kiely Patent, Tawanna Walker and Destiny Beavers for their efforts to make Coffee With A NHP Trooper possible and a success.”

Coffee With A NHP Trooper brings Nevada Highway Patrol, Southern Command and the community members that they serve together over coffee. Buy a cup of coffee, tea or espresso and meet a new friend from Nevada Highway Patrol. Nevada Highway Patrol, Southern Command is a proud community partner of the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce supports underprivileged Armed Forces members in Southern Nevada through its official charity, the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity. The mission is to provide programs, offer services and engage in other activities that promote and support community development for Armed Forces members. The Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation has made a community impact by giving direct financial and in-kind contributions valued at nearly $10,000 to almost 500 underprivileged Armed Forces members including their families and volunteered 125 hours to support civic organizations. Learn more at ArmedForcesChamber.com or by calling (702) 518-8845.