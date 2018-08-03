Walmart gives back to local Armed Forces members

By Andre’ Haynes, Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce

Walmart Supercenter (Store #2884) located at 8060 West Tropical Parkway celebrated its grand re-opening on Friday-August 3 at 9 a.m. Dozens were in attendance including representatives Teen Endeavor Nevada 2018-Kamani Travis from the Endeavor Pageant Organization, the Rancho High-School Color Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars and many more. Vendors distributed complimentary refreshments including chips, cupcakes, hamburgers, hotdogs, Red Bull energy drinks, and water. The program consisted of a presentation of colors, “Star Spangled Banner” rendition by attendees and remarks by Walmart executives.

In addition, Walmart presented large checks representing charitable donations that it gave on today to several organizations including the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Members of the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce joined the celebration including Lloyd Ringgold from Gold Business Advantage, Aaron Manfredi, Michael Haynes from Daybreak Christian Fellowship, Terry Reece from Las Vegas Professional Institute of Technology (PITA), Destiny Beavers from A New D.A.Y. Foundation and Andre’ Haynes from EMG. The Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation is hosting several upcoming donation drives including the Inaugural Back To School Drive, 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, 2nd Annual Holiday Toy Drive and co-hosting the Power 88 Back To School Drive, Power 88 Turkey Drive, and Power 88 Toy Drive. If you would like to support the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation by making a financial contribution Click Here or to volunteer call (702) 518-8845.

The Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce supports Armed Forces members in Southern Nevada through its official charity, the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity. The mission is to provide programs, offer services and engage in other activities that promote and support community development for Armed Forces members. The Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation has made a community impact by giving direct financial and in-kind contributions valued at approximately $10,000 to almost 500 underprivileged Armed Forces members plus their families and volunteered 125 hours to support civic organizations and programs.