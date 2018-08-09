Blend Food, fun and health at The Culinary Experience featuring Chefs Mayra Trabulse and Ritesh Patel on August 22

Five-Course Vegan-Style Meal Will Be Held At Turmeric Flavors Of India

Bold flavors and a diverse menu will be combined in a flavor-filled vegan menu for The Culinary Fusion Experience. The inaugural fusion dinner with renowned vegan Chef Mayra Trabulse and Owner/Chef Ritesh Patel will be held at Turmeric Flavors of India on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

The five-course, elegant, vegan-style dining event will showcase the bold flavors and colorful diversity of Indian and Caribbean foods. Chef Mayra, known as Dr. Flavor, will first dazzle the taste buds with a Love Fusion made with a Caribbean Mango and Coconut Fusion Sauce over meatless balls topped with Hemp seeds served with turmeric coconut rice, peas, cilantro and raw purple cabbage.

Chef Patel will then present his grilled tofu with turmeric spice combined with cashew and onion sauce featuring a hint of coconut, spinach and topped with fresh carrots and squash curls.

Chef Mayra will demonstrate savory dish filling mini pastry shells with seitan, Caribbean Marsala adobo, and grilled shallots. Side will include grilled zucchini and eggplant, Chimichurri Curry Spice and a kiss of grilled watermelon. Chef Patel adds his own spin with his demonstration of his favorite veggie dish.

Both chefs are looking forward to incorporating their culinary skills in the tasting menu and live demos as well as share insights about the dishes being served. The sit-down meal with DJ music will be held on the restaurant’s rooftop outside patio under the stars.

Chef Mayra, recently featured in the August issue of Sensi Magazine, brought big flavors of vegan culinary delights to Las Vegas before veganism became mainstream. She teaches classes and consults with restaurants to add this healthy aspect to everyone’s diet. Her popular videos can be found here.

Turmeric Flavors of India, located at 700 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas, offers a diverse cuisine including an extensive vegan menu. Signature items are featured including beet bomba, samosas, chicken tikka pie, chole bhatura and dum biryani. Guests can select their spice level include vindaloo curry, saag curry and madras curry, each with a choice of vegetables, paneer, chicken, lamb or shrimp.

The Culinary Experience will be held at Turmeric Flavors of India on Wednesday, Aug. 22 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $79 per person or $148 per couple with one drink, choice of well, domestic beer or house wine, and validated parking is included.

Tickets can be purchased online clicking here or in person at Turmeric Flavors of India.