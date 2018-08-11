Perez Hilton Hosts the Chippendales

Written and photos by Nikki Artale

Everyone is welcoming Perez Hilton to the Chippendales show in Las Vegas with open arms. Now through September 2, Perez will guest host the show, bringing all of his glamour and fame for all to enjoy. Opening night was a smash hit starting with a cocktail reception in the flirt lounge with the Chippendales.

It was a great time to mingle as Perez kicked off the evening with the gorgeous Chippendales and the handsome invited VIP men. Perez has been coming to Las Vegas since 2004 so it is a special time for him now hosting the show. Melissa Owens was in attendance and reminisced about all the previous shows she attended and about being such a faithful fan.

Enjoying the party was Ish, who is the makeup artist for the Chippendales and responsible for the men looking handsome in every show. I was happy to meet Ish who by the way is a beautiful soul and admired by all.

Perez Hilton works hard at his other endeavors including his podcasts, YouTube, and celebrity gossips, and keeps us all informed on the latest news. He introduced his mother in the audience who was enjoying the show. The Chippendales did not disappoint anyone in the audience as they showed off their hot and exciting moves and included many of the women in the show.

We ended the night with one last photo opp at the posters of the fabulous Chippendales.

