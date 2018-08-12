Shania Twain shines during last US appearance in Las Vegas before leaving for world NOW Tour

Written by Debbie Hall and photography by Calanit Atia

Canadian country music superstar Shania Twain is back, stronger than ever, finishing her North American leg of her NOW Tour in the sold-out MGM Grand Garden Arena in August before heading to her global dates. Twain is touring the world in support of her first studio album in fifteen years.

Hard to believe but Twain released her Platinum-selling debut album, the self-titled Shania Twain, in 1993. Her acclaimed comeback album, NOW, was released in September 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums, making it the first female country release in over three years to top the all-genre chart.

Bastian Baker, a Swiss singer and songwriter, is Twain’s opening act and will continue to tour with her. The two met six years ago during the Montreux Jazz Festival, a legendary festival held in Switzerland where both of them make their home. Baker is well known internationally and is poised to break into the US market.

Dressed in black and looking sexy as every, Twain walked through the crowd, greeted concertgoers before stepping up and on stage. Her life has been a roller coaster ride, and she opened up the concert with “Life’s a Joy” from her NOW release. Creative musicians including an amazing female percussionist and some of the most amazing dancers and backup singers powerfully enhance her voice. Her sets are over-the-top, but instead of getting swallowed up, Twain’s presence is bigger and bolder. The single, “Come on Over” from the release of the same name (1997) blends her appeal from the 1990s with her contemporary sound today.

She performed “Up!” from the album of the same name was co-written by Twain and her then-husband and producer Mutt Lange in 2003 almost as an opening for “Poor Me” from her current album. Twain sat on stage and spoke to the audience about why she wrote the song. Her very personal lyrics encapsulate her illness, which kept her from performing as well as the devastation that her husband, father of her son, and business partner had been carrying on an affair with Twain’s best friend and assistant. Ironically, Twain would eventually marry the ex-husband of her ex-husband’s mistress, and today her career is bigger than ever.

While words such as superstar and icon describe Twain, she shares her joys and pain from a personal point of view and connects with the audience. “Don’t be Stupid” from her Come on Over release might be detailing cracks in her first marriage with the pressures of stardom and the attention Twain received. Wearing her signature leopard print, Twain belts out “That Don’t Impress Me Much” as a homage to growing up poor and appreciating her success.

The concert became all about fun as the “Kiss Camera” caught couples with the refrain of “now kiss” ending with Twain and her husband with a big smooch. Monster hits “Any Man of Mine” (nominated for a Grammy Award) and “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under” from the Woman in Me (1995) added to the entertainment and memories.

Even at 52, Twain flew high about the audience in a guitar case in black cowboy outfit that personified her sexy style. She landed in the audience, took selfies and brought one of her diehard fans on stage.

She honored those who serve with “Has Anyone Seen My Soldier?” The audience was introduced to more cuts from NOW including “I’m Alright,” “Party for Two,” “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed,” and “More Fun.” Twain has taken back her life and is enjoying this time with her wisdom, stable marriage, and thriving career.

Videos have always been a big part of Twain’s career, and she narrated a montage including a backflip. She thrilled the audience with “What a Woman Wants,” and “Still the One.” However, her encore of “Feel Like Woman” had the audience to its feet stomping, singing, and screaming for more.

Twain is ready to give more when it was announced that the trailblazer will be hosting the new USA Network Country Music Showcase Series “Real Country.” Twain and cohost Jake Owen will hand-select emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in showcases in Nashville. The series will premiere later this year. Fans can also enjoy Twain’s onstage presence when she host the 2018 Canadian Country Music Awards at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton on Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time live on CBC.

International superstar and five-time Grammy Award winner Shania Twain remains the reigning Queen of Country Pop. To follow her career, visit ShaniaTwain.com.