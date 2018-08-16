Newly engaged Chumlee of “Pawn Stars”, and Fiancée, Olivia, dine at Andiamo

It’s no secret- Vegas celebrities know the perfect combination in a city like this: love and food. Pawn Stars’ very own Chumlee knows this fact all too well- especially when it comes to Andiamo Italian Steakhouse – the D Casino Hotel’s highly acclaimed restaurant. The recently engaged Chumlee, and his bride-to-be, Olivia, knew their first post-engagement dinner had to take place at one of their absolute favorite date night restaurants.

Accompanied by Olivia’s family and Chumlee’s brother Sage, the whole squad was in the midst of two celebrations- the other one being Olivia’s father’s birthday. They also met with the D’s owner, Derek Stevens, and wife, Nicole, at the hotel’s iconic LONGBAR. It seems like this was certainly a night to remember in downtown Las Vegas.