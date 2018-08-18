‘It’s My Company Too!’ offers strategy and advice on new business model

How Entangled Companies Move Beyond Employee Engagement for Remarkable Results

By Debbie Hall

The economy is rebounding with top management strategizing for growth. “It’s My Company Too!” details the foundations of business success and how employees, a valuable asset, can engage in what a company can do and how to do it.

Written by Kenneth R. Thompson, Ramon L. Benedetto, and Thomas J. Walter with Molly Meyer in 2012, the lessons taught in the book are even more relevant today. Engagement is one of the buzzwords used today but a new phrase, entangled, is coined in the book.

Entangled employees are considered top-performing with a significant impact on the success of the organization with a sense of organizational ownership. The authors delve into eight award-winning, market-leading companies to explore and analyze how the highest-performing organizations entangle employees, systems, culture, and leadership into a unified drive for excellence. This model can create synergy and magnetism within the organization that results in:

Building an ethical organization

Focusing human capital

Using processes to guide performance

Building self-efficacy and esteem

Developing freedom and responsibility within a culture of discipline

Hardwiring discretionary thinking and actions

Guiding the transformational process

According to the book, entanglement is vital to change management using the new business model. Employees need to be engaged in the new vision.

Through interviews and extensive field research, strategies are outlined to tackle internal and external challenges. Readers are taught how to develop motivated, involved, and entangled employees who embody an organization’s core values, vision, and mission. This is a roadmap to greater success in a positive work environment.

Ken Thompson, Ph.D., is a professor and former chair of management at DePaul University. He has co-authored four textbooks and is the senior editor of the Journal of Leadership and Organizational Studies. He is past chair of the Management Education and Development Division of the Academy of Management and a Senior Lead Examiner for the Baldrige National Quality Award Program.

Ray Benedetto, DM, is a retired USAF colonel. He founded a consulting firm that helps leaders build high-performing, character-based cultures. Benedetto teaches leadership and strategic planning for the University of Phoenix Chicago Campus MBA program. He is also an active member of the Academy of Management and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Tom Walter has been in the food and beverage service industry for over forty years as a partner, principal, president, or CEO of twenty-nine start-ups and three acquisitions. His focus on moral and ethical workplace culture and the value of human capital has resulted in numerous awards as a ”Best Place to Work.” An active member of the Academy of Management and the Small Giants Community, he was inducted into the Chicago Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame.

Molly Meyer is a marketing professional and independent writer. As the creative director for nuphorIQ, a Chicago-based marketing firm, she translates strategy into fresh and compelling creative for multiple mediums.

It’s My Company Too! is available online at itsmycompanytoo.com.

Series: It’s My Company Too!

Hardcover: 280 pages

Publisher: Greenleaf Book Group Press; 1 edition (October 23, 2012)

Language: English

ISBN-10: 160832396X

ISBN-13: 978-1608323968

Product Dimensions: 6.2 x 0.8 x 9.2 inches