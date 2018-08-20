New FitBomb Therapy and Training Sauna Benefits MMA Stars and Vets

Patented, Infrared Fit Bomb Fitness Tool Debuts at Randy Couture Gym in Las Vegas

By Guy Dawson

FitBomb, a game-changing health and fitness tool debuted recently at Mixed Martial Arts legend Randy Couture’s gym located in Las Vegas. Dubbed the “Ferrari” of saunas and the “Nautilus” of the 21st Century, FitBomb produces unmatched health, fitness, and therapeutic results. It allows anyone, at any age to work out and develop every muscle in their body- while inside the comfort of an infrared, heated sauna. Athletes, disabled veterans, and others are using FitBomb to eliminate pain, detoxify, effortlessly stimulate cardiovascular workouts, and regenerate muscle mass.

“I designed FitBomb with disabled and aging veterans in mind,” said Dave Shurtleff, a disabled veteran and the sauna’s founder. “I’m proud to have developed a tool that actually works. I use FitBomb first thing every morning so I’m able to walk straight without excruciating pain. Now with FitBomb, I’m actually able to far more quickly achieve my health, fitness and therapy goals. Like safely going from hot yoga and extreme stretching to intense fitness activities in seconds. It’s the perfect tool for my new anti-aging goals.”

Shurtleff said that the development of FitBomb is the result of over 14 years of research into the enormous health benefits associated with the use of far infrared heat. Simply sitting between the FitBomb heaters causes a person to burn up to 600 calories. Now, with the patented features enabling people to train and exercise, one can imagine how many calories and fat is burned while building muscle 13 times faster and getting a bonus detox. Just remember the towels.

Ryan Couture, Randy Couture’s son and the manager of his gym described FitBomb as a “nice piece of equipment with a lot of benefits for MMA fighters.

“We were looking for a new sauna, and when FitBomb approached us about doing some co-promotion, it was a no-brainer,” he said. “We like the concept of using it as a training tool as well a method to help our fighters cut weight before upcoming bouts. Everyone has good things to say about the FitBomb. From a mental toughness aspect, training in the heat, getting the sweat going and pushing through it will toughen you up and help you deal with adversity better. Infrared saunas also have a reputation for being great as a tool for quick recovery. We are excited to have the fighters using FitBomb at our gym.”

FitBomb is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business. SDVOSB companies are afforded the opportunity to compete for VA business contracts and sole source contracts.

For more information about revolutionary FitBomb saunas or to place an order, visit getfitbomb.com or call 1-800-214-1798.