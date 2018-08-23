Olympic Swimmer, Ryan Lochte, throws Birthday Dinner at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse

Ryan Lochte has 12 Olympic gold medals under his belt, as well as six birthday dinners at the D Casino Hotel’s dining hot spot, Andiamo Italian Steakhouse. This past week, Ryan followed his birthday tradition and arrived at the D in style- by virtue of the property’s armored truck party limo. He was joined by his brother, his friend/fellow Olympic gold medalist, Ed Moses, and 11 other close pals. They all happily dined on the restaurant’s signature steaks and seafood, before being presented with a custom-made Tokyo 2020 Olympics cake. The eye-catching cake was wheeled out by the D Executive, Richard Wilk, on behalf of casino owner, Derek Stevens. The cake was a perfect swimming-pool blue color, and Ryan dove right in, exposing the confetti-filled center. The cake was also decorated with tiled designs and the iconic Olympics ring, perfectly capturing Ryan’s natural habitat. It seems safe to say that he’ll carry this tradition on next year as well! Ryan and friends were also spotted at 1OAK and Marquee in the days following. That’s the way to celebrate in Vegas!