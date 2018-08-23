Waffle-y Excited for National Waffle Day on August 24

Therapy restaurant in Downtown Las Vegas is combining sweet and savory for National Waffle Day on Friday, August 24 with its Red Velvet Chicken and Waffle Sliders!

Catering to both breakfast and dinner lovers, Therapy offers the unique sandwich consisting of buttermilk battered fried chicken breast, red pepper remoulade slaw and house-made vanilla syrup, sandwiched between freshly made red velvet waffles, priced at $16.

After Friday, the fun continues with Therapy ready for football with exclusive drink deals and viewing parties! To kick things off, Therapy will offer discounted beer buckets, priced at $25 that will include five beers of Coors Light, Dos Equis or a mix of both; 90 ounce pitchers of Dos Equis or Coors Light priced at $25; and 90 ounce pitchers of Therapy’s handcrafted Guava beer for only $35.Looking to watch the game somewhere more private? Fans can reserve Therapy’s Loft, located above the restaurant, to view games on the restaurant’s 70-inch-high-definition TV, that seats 50 people. Loft reservations for football games guarantee a 10 percent discount on all food, in addition to the restaurant’s beer bucket and pitcher specials.