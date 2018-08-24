“Little Women LA” stars Christy and Todd GIbel spotted at George Wallace at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

“Little Women LA” stars, Christy and Todd Gibel, took in dinner and a show last night at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. After dining at Bar Sake & Robata Grill, the reality stars enjoyed comedian George Wallace’s new show inside the famous Westgate Cabaret. Following the show, the Gibels and “The New Mr. Vegas” met for photos.

“The New Mr. Vegas,” George Wallace, returned to Las Vegas with a new residency show at the intimate Westgate Cabaret at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The funnyman will perform Tuesday through Thursday at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Box Office at (800) 222-5361 or online at www.westgatelasvegas.com. Must be five years or older to attend.