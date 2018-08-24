T-Fox’s House Party Presents House of the Stars on August 24

Singer and entertainer Tyrone Fox AKA T-FOX is celebrating 20 years performing on the Strip. He is the creator and producer of his fabulous house party shows given every Friday and will be celebrating his successful House Party held at the beautiful Oasis Las Vegas Resort with a special HOUSE OF THE STARS T-FOX DAY on Friday, Aug. 24.

Guests include KRISTY LOVE BROOKS, entertainer, solo artist at Love Star Enterprises, singer and producer of the Soul of Rock and Roll. KISS IS 4KIDZ are special kid performers are outstanding in a very special way this is something to experience with your own ears and eyes and the audience is in for a treat. DENISE FULEIHAN is a singer/songwriter for Royal Pacific global media network. LISA GAY whose sultry vocal sound captures audiences with a unique style that blends jazz, classic soul, pop & Broadway. Audiences will enjoy her sparkling personality. Visual harmony will blow your mind and these five blind extraordinary talented singers are gonna knock your socks off and seeing is believing. COLEEN ANGEL DAVIA studied at Boston Conservatory at Berklee and is a singing sensation with a voice like an angel a must see in Las Vegas and in the House Party Shows.

THE FOX CITY DANCERS, T-FOX very own famous beautiful dancers are back. Christina Demaria and IMANI FOX, choreographer, dancer and vice president of Fox City Productions are ready to show you a House party Good time with their special show-stopping dance performances for T-FOX DAY. BARBRA BRIGHTON funny with her stand-up comedy is the perfect Red Carpet Ambassador paying tribute to Joan Rivers.

Now celebrating 20 years of LAS VEGAS entertainment excellence on the Las Vegas Strip, as T-fox has received many awards for his musical accomplishments from the key to the city commissioner Kentucky colonel receive the Texas state flag from the house of representatives of Texas modeled for the $.22 black heritage stamp of Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable who was the founder of Chicago and T-Fox is the only living person whose likeness was used for this history-making USA postage stamp. With gold records on his office walk with many awards and accomplishments, a proclamation and a key to the city given to him by the former mayor of Las Vegas Oscar Goodman proclaiming August 24 T-Fox Day in Las Vegas and naming him The Spirit of the Strip.

“This is all been a great unbelievable blessing from God and I am so proud of all his wonderful work on accomplishments,” T-Fox says.

On June 16, T-fox has received the highest honor ever given to a civilian by the military which is called The American liberty sword giving to him by Major TONY Munoz and his beautiful wife Hilda Munoz.

“I thank you all. It was a dream come true. I felt like Cinderfella as the color guards walk down the red carpet to present to me this sword to me it’s the highest honor that I have received and I am so proud of this 24-Karat gold American liberty sword.”

All that is mentioned of T-fox’s accomplishments will be displayed live on his office wall in his beautiful ballroom living room mansion theater.

Come to see for yourself it is truly a living room experience with popcorn, food, and drinks you will feel right at home as you’re watching this unbelievable one-of-a-kind show on the Las Vegas strip.

A SPECIAL T-FOX DAY will be held Friday, August 24 at the Oasis Las Vegas Resort, 2711 W. Windmill on Las Vegas Blvd. Red carpet and doors open at 7 p.m. and show time is 8 p.m. Call 702-290-4800 to get your tickets and directions. There will be a special price for the August 24 show of $15 and $10 for children and military.