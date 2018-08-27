Majority of The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway points leaders widen margins on Back to School Night

Bosley overtakes Germano for No. 1 spot in USLCI Thunder Cars standings

Back to School Night was a great event for most of The Bullring’s points leaders on Saturday.

Jimmy Parker Jr. (NASCAR Super Late Models), Sam Jacks (NASCAR Super Stocks), Vinny Raucci Jr. (NASCAR Bombers), Doug Hamm (NASCAR Modifieds), Cindy Clark (Skid Plate Cars) and Landon Gresser (USLCI Bandolero Bandits) added to their leads, while Chris Bosley used a victory to overtake Doug Germano in the USLCI Thunder Cars division. Qualifying points helped Parker add five points to his lead over six-time track champion Scott Gafforini even though Gafforini won the night’s feature race, and he holds a 240-218 advantage with three points races remaining.

Raucci Jr. is locked in a tight battle, 222-216, with Kyle Jacks in the NASCAR Bombers division, and Bosley’s triumph gave him a 149-148 advantage over Germano heading into September’s races. Michael Todd Glazier (USLCI Legends) lost a bit of ground in his division’s points race, with Jaron Giannini closing the margin to 202-196, while Amilleo Thomson’s USLCI Bandolero Outlaws lead was trimmed to 13 points over Saturday’s race winner, Kaden Crouch.

The Junior Late Models did not compete at Back to School Night, with Kyle Keller leading that division heading into Throwback Night on Sept. 8. Drivers in nine of The Bullring’s 10 full-time classes will accumulate points through Championship Night on Saturday, Oct. 6, with the Junior Late Models’ divisional title decided at the Senator’s Cup Fall Classic on Oct. 20.

Spectators can save money by buying tickets in advance through the LVMS Ticket Office at 800-644-4444 or online at LVMS.com , and all children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. The Bullring concession stand offers great prices, including $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products and $3 Budweiser beers.

Points standings for The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Through Aug. 25 races)

NASCAR Super Late Models

1. Jimmy Parker Jr. 240; 2. Scott Gafforini 218; 3. Tyler Fabozzi 193; 4. Dennis Rock 191; 5. Kayli Barker 182; 6. Dezel West 162; 7. David Anderson 148; 8. Johnny Spilotro 142; 9. Stan Mullis 135; 10. Charlie Pike 120; 11. Steve Anderson 114; 12. Ray Hoffman 74; 13. Dustin Ash 58; 14. Toni Breidinger 43; 15. Kayla Eshleman 36; 16. Chris Clyne 28; 17. Justin Johnson 25; 18. Dee Cable 23; 19. Luke Hall 22; 20. Donna Gunther 21; 21. Warren Knipper 20; 22. Brandon Farrington 19; 23. Billy Mitchell 2.

NASCAR Bombers

1. Vinny Raucci Jr. 222; 2. Kyle Jacks 216; 3. Adam Simon 185; 4. Tim Maserang 168; 5. Jim Merlino 165; 6. Michael Miller 125; 7. Zachery Nicholls 120; 8. Mark Skinner 95; 9. Anthony Mann 94; 10. Joseph Bradbury 90; 11. (tie) Steve Danko and Court Connell 66; 13. Carl Duryee 59; 14. Tia Guy 53; 15. Kirk Hance 51; 16. Bradley Thompson 45; 17. Robert Schumacher 37; 18. James Menasco 31; 19. Aaron McMorran 25; 20. Matthew Cunningham 22; 21. (tie) Cody Schumacher and Billy Grasser 20; 23. (tie) Steve Dewey and Vinny Raucci Sr. 19; 25. Billy Hern 18; 26. Pete Meyer 17; 27. Gary Griffiths 16; 28. Anthony Riegert 15; 29. (tie) Joe Wright and Arlie Daniel 9; 31. Jason Merlino 3.

NASCAR Modifieds

1. Doug Hamm 170; 2. Brian Reed 138; 3. Pat Petrie 133; 4. Ron Reed 110; 5. Mason Sargent 100; 6. Justin Miller 86; 7. (tie) Tom Pfundstein and Cameron Morga 84; 9. Steve Durbin 81; 10. Payton Garofalo 79; 11. Tadd Burns 45; 12. Joe DeGuevara 44; 13. Vinny Raucci Jr. 38; 14. Chris Bray 26; 15. (tie) Lynn Hardy and Ian Anderson 25; 17. Barry Egolf 12; 18. Jason Irwin 9.

NASCAR Super Stocks

1. Sam Jacks 231; 2. Mason Sargent 208; 3. Matt Cunningham 165; 4. Chuck DeGuevara 130; 5. Matt Larsen 128; 6. Chad Mattos 115; 7. Billy Paddack Jr. 85; 8. Ethan DeGuevara 74; 9. Jim Merlino 61; 10. Camden Larsen 43; 11. Eric Martin 34; 12. Robert Negrete 20; 13. Don Zoll 14; 14. Wayne Jacks 12.

USLCI Legend Cars

1. Michael Todd Glazier 202; 2. Jaron Giannini 196; 3. Branden Giannini 192; 4. Dylan Fabozzi 188; 5. Jason Irwin 176; 6. Jace Jones 126; 7. Devin Lane 113; 8. (tie) Brian Williams and Gary Wegener 104; 10. Jordon Holloway 102; 11. Parker Steele 89; 12. John Hans 70; 13. DeShawn Skinner 56; 14. Zachary Telford 46; 15. Doug Petsco 42; 16. Bruce Silver 41; 17. Kayla Eshleman 39; 18. Cody Brown 32; 19. (tie) Ryan Rackley and Tanner Reif 30; 21. Mike Alcaro 28; 22. (tie) Brent Bcheidmantle and Cameron Morga 26; 24. D.J. Canipe 25; 25. Colton Page 24; 26. Ricky De Le Ree 22; 27. (tie) Wayne Barlock and Drew Dollar 21; 29. (tie) Sammy Smith and Braden Rogers 20; 31. Tyler Fabozzi 19; 32. (tie) Jason Hulvey, Derek Debbis and Travis Roe 17; 35. (tie) Darrell Stewart, Cody Dempster and Cole Kaetts 14; 38. Jovan Fox 13; 39. Andy Hulcy 12; 40. Jadon Fisher 11; 41. (tie) Donna Gunther, Krystal Faulkingham and Chase Catania 10; 44. (tie) Gary Luck and Cheyenne Schindler 9; 46. (tie) Kyle Cottrell and Michael Anderson 8; 48. Tanner Bennett 6; 49. Brian Lane 1.

USLCI Thunder Cars

1. Chris Bosley 149; 2. Doug Germano 148; 3. Ed Hohman 95; 4. Darin Calloway 62; 5. Roger Hocking 45; 6. Bobby Rupert 44.

Junior Late Models

1. Kyle Keller 106; 2. R.J. Smotherman 100; 3. Austin Edwards 99; 4. Cody Kiemele 31; 5. Tanner Reif 30.

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws

1. Amilleo Thomson 245; 2. Kaden Crouch 232; 3. Cameron Guy 205; 4. Chloe Lynch 202; 5. Brendan Tracy 178; 6. Cody Brown 152; 7. Haylee Morris 68; 8. Cody Kiemele 67; 9. Skyler Meisenbach 52; 10. Camden Larsen 50; 11. (tie) Ethan DeGuevara and Riley Massey 21; 13. Adam Farr 17; 14. (tie) Rob Street and Katelyn Maserang 16.

USLCI Bandolero Bandits

1. Landon Gresser 268; 2. Sabastian Lafia 228; 3. Tuscan Nuccitelli 199; 4. Ashton Leonard 149; 5. Alexis Bjork 145; 6. Levi Barral 130; 7. Owen Romzek 125; 8. A.J. Blackwill 123; 9. Branch Danko 91; 10. Jake Bollman 85; 11. Eliana Danko 72; 12. Trayc Walker-Scott 44; 13. Tyler Reif 43; 14. Brody Moore 38; 15. Mekena Mitchell 12; 16. Aedyn Sawyer 10; 17. Siena Nuccitelli 1

Skid Plate Cars

1. Cindy Clark 129; 2. James Brazzeal 116; 3. Dennis Dowell 114; 4. Racer X 109; 5. Ben Williams 99; 6. (tie) Jeff Bargerhuff and Scott Stockwell 96; 8. William Good 88; 9. Matt Esposito 61; 10. John Petsco 57; 11. Rowdy Rob 40; 12. Larry Dowell 38; 13. Robert Leahy 36; 14. Blake Greenwood 29; 15. Fred Droegemueller 21; 16. Billy Paddack 12; 17. (tie) Nick Nuccitelli and Derick Utley 9.