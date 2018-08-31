Actress Jennifer Finnigan Surprised with “Salvation” Themed Cake at Andiamo

“Weekend at Bernie’s” star Jonathan Silverman decided to spend this past weekend at the D Casino Hotel, where he planned a birthday surprise for his wife, “Salvation” star Jennifer Finnigan. They dined at the downtown property’s highly acclaimed Andiamo Italian Steakhouse with a couple of famous friends. Among the birthday group were “Prison Break” actor Mac Brandt, soap star Chris McKenna, and upcoming star of “I Feel Bad”, Paul Adelstein. Their table was full of steaks, pastas, salads, and oysters in no time, and other restaurant guests kept peering over to catch a glimpse of their favorite TV/movie stars.

Then, time stood still. Jennifer was shocked when D Executive, Richard Wilk, wheeled out a custom-made “Salvation” themed cake on behalf of D Casino Owner, Derek Stevens. That’s right- a massive edible Earth rested on top of a black cake, appearing as though floating in space. Jennifer got closer and read the appropriate text written in icing: “Save Us Jennifer.” Everybody was amazed, and Jennifer, along with the whole restaurant wound up snapping photos and videos. It got even better for the TV star when she cut into it, revealing it’s carrot cake center- her favorite! Afterwards, the group went downstairs to hang out with Derek Stevens and his wife, Nicole, before catching Fremont Street’s live entertainment from the comfort of the D’s VIP owner’s box. What a way to celebrate in downtown Las Vegas!