Legendary Actor Paul Sorvino Presented with Lifetime Achievement Award at 26th Annual Elite Awards Gala Benefiting JAGRITI

By Nicole Muj

The stars of Hollywood and Bollywood celebrated at the 26th annual Mr. & Miss India America Pageant & Elite Awards Ceremony Charity Gala, held on August 25 at the Renaissance Hotel in Los Angeles.

Produced each year by Jinnder Chohaan, the charity gala supports JAGRITI, a nonprofit organization that deals with domestic violence victims and issues in the South Asian community in the US, providing strong support to unite the voice of celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood and to raise awareness towards combating domestic violence.

Iconic performer, singer, author and sculptor Paul Sorvino was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The legendary actor, most known for his role as Paulie Cicero in the Oscar-winning film “Goodfellas,” attended the event with his wife Dee Dee, and was presented the award by fellow Brooklyn native, E! founder Larry Namer and actress/model Claudia Graf. He gave a heartfelt acceptance speech about the cultural connection between India and the United States, his personal experience with domestic violence that his mother endured and described himself as a “feminist.” Also known for his opera talents, Mr. Sorvino capped off his speech with a few lines from the aria Nessun Dorma, delighting the audience. Earlier in the evening, Mr. Sorvino was presented with a luxury timepiece by Craig Shah of Craig Shelly Beverly Hills

Paul Sorvino Accepts Lifetime Achievement Elite Award

Courtesy of Urbanite Media

Porscha Coleman presented the International Media Legacy Award to Daphna Edwards Ziman, President, Cinemoi USA (www.cinemoi.tv), who also gave an impassioned speech about this issue of domestic abuse and human trafficking. Fashion stylist GK Reid presented KFC heiress Kaila Methven, CEO/founder of Madame Methven with the Global Designer of the Year Award.

The 2018 pageant winners are Seerat Chopra – Miss India America, Vimal Moorti – Mr. India America, Sugouri Batra – Miss India Globe, Shank Ramesh – Mr. India Globe, Vinita Khilani – Miss India North America, Amandeep Singh – Mr. India North America, Sonia Grover – Ms. India America, Shivangi Pandi – Mrs. India North America and Manshi Nawab – Mrs. India California.

Also in attendance were Alex Rose Wiesel, Beverly Todd, Bodvar Hafström, Catarina Mendoza (Where’s Catarina), Celeste Thorson, Dustin Quick and Medi EM, Eugenia Kuzmina, GK Reid, Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, Jaiden Kaine, Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen & Dr. Rakesh, Jezlan Moyet, Jinnder Chohaan, Josie Goldberg, Katherine Pacino, Krystle Lina, producer Larry Kasanoff, Latavia Roberson, Natalija Ugrina, Parveen Kaur, Dr. Peyman Gravori, Pilar Holland, Porscha Coleman, Rod Sherwood, Dr. Shalini Kapoor, Shalini Vadhera & Tony Potts, Sonika Vaid (American Idol), Sophie Gayot, H.E. Zulfiquar Ghadiyali & Mubarakka Lokhandwala Ghadiyali, and many others.

Sponsors include Dr. J’s Natural, My Power of One, VeeTee Rice, Beauty Kitchen, Craig Shelly Beverly Hills, Femargent, Bodvár – House of Rosés and others.