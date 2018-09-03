How To Really Enjoy Las Vegas

Whether you are a local or a visitor, there is so much to do in Las Vegas that it is likely it is always going to hold at least some surprises for you. Although there are some extremely famous attractions that really should be on your to-do list while you’re here, or when you have some free time, there are also plenty of little-known activities and sights to see as well. This short guide will give you an insight into some of the very best ways to enjoy Las Vegas and really make the most of this incredible city.

The Casinos

Perhaps the thing that Las Vegas is most famous for is its casinos. They are everywhere, most prevalently in the hotels that line the well-known Strip. To enjoy the casinos you don’t have to gamble with big money if you don’t want to; they all have plenty of penny or quarter slot machines to have fun with too. What’s even better, and what many visitors aren’t aware of, is that the drinks are free when you are playing; a cocktail waitress will spot you and come and take your order. That’s true whether you’re playing poker for thousands or slots for pennies. Remember, though, although the drinks are free, it’s customary to tip the waitress for her service.

The casinos are open all night, and it can get pretty stuffy, even with the air conditioning blowing through. It’s important that you take plenty of breaks, and if you wear contact lenses stock up with spare pairs from this link, so that you can give your eyes a rest too. Dry eyes or eye strain from long periods of concentration won’t do you any favors.

The Great Outdoors

If you don’t want to spend all your time inside the casinos and want to see more of what the area has to offer, you certainly can. There is a lot to see. You can book onto guided sightseeing tours of many of the most famous nearby wonders including the Grand Canyon, the Hoover Dam, Valley of Fire State Park, and the Red Rock Canyon National Reserve. Each has its own charm and points of interest, and it’s great to be able to say you have seen these places.

It is possible to hire a car and drive out to the sights on your own, and some people prefer to make their own itineraries, but to really get a sense of the adventure, excitement, and history of wherever you have chosen to go and to ensure you are kept safe at all times, a guide is a great idea.

Be Pampered

Did you know that there are dozens of spas in Las Vegas? Some are attached to hotels, and some are independent. They cater to the wedding crowds mainly, but even if you’re not there to be married or attend a wedding, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t enjoy the facilities too. You can have anything from a massage to manicures and pedicures to a full makeup session. Men can try a barber that offers a close shave with a cutthroat razor, and be taught how to moisturize. Some me time is hugely important in life, so when you get the chance, you should always take it.

Don’t Spend Money

Some of the prices in Las Vegas can be rather shocking – in a bad way. It is an expensive place to live, work, and play. However, the good news is that there are always many different ways to have fun for free while you’re there too. Apart from the drinks in the casinos that we have already mentioned, you can visit some great museums for nothing (although a donation is sometimes suggested) too. There are also plenty of free shows available on the Strip including the dancing fountains at the Bellagio.

Other Games

Gambling games are not the only kind of fun to be had in Vegas. You can enjoy plenty of other thrills and spills, which is ideal if you are an adventurous kind of person. The thrill rides at the top of the Stratosphere Tower will really amaze you, and if you have little ones with you, Circus Circus is the place to go, as there are many family-themed rides there too. For something a little more sedate, you can head to the Pinball Hall of Fame. There are more than 150 different vintage pinball machines there, and they can all be played. The most expensive will cost you 50 cents a play, so as far as value for money goes, this has most other places in Las Vegas beaten.

What’s Your Dream?

Everyone has a dream, and in Las Vegas, it is potentially possible to have that dream come true. There are companies in the city that specialize in unusual ways to have fun. If you’ve ever wanted to drive a sports car, fly in a hot air balloon, play with construction machinery, jump from a plane, ride in a helicopter, and so much more, there will be someone somewhere to help you.

The best place to start is by asking the concierge at your hotel. They will know all the best people to contact to ensure that not only do you have a fun time, but you’re not over-charged, and you’re kept safe too. In fact, you should ask the concierge about everything you’re not sure about – it will be his or her job to help you out and answer your questions, no matter how big or small they might be. By asking, you will gain a much better understanding of Las Vegas and you might even find some hidden gems to visit or take part in.

Shows

A great way to spend an evening (or an afternoon) in Las Vegas is to get tickets to one of the incredible shows that are on offer. There are some huge stars who have taken up residence in Vegas over the years, including Elvis, Barry Manilow, Celine Dion, and Barbra Streisand. Depending on when you go, you are sure to find someone who suits your own tastes. It’s not just music either – there are amazing circus shows, magic shows, and comedy acts too.