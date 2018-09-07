Wear as much (or as little) at AFAN Black & White Party happening this Saturday

By Debbie Hall

It is that time of year for the 32nd annual Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) Black & White Party. The “Escape to Paradise” will be held at Daylight Beach Club located inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The hottest ’80s throwback party of the year will be co-hosted by Normal Llyaman (returning for the third year) Empress of the 80s and Strip headliner Miss Behave starring in “The Miss Behave Gameshow.” These two wild entertainers bring the “sin” into Sin City and ramp it up for the big party.

Red carpet appearances and performances from world famous entertainers will make it a party to remember. Penn & Teller, Aussie Heat, Murray Sawchuck, Jennifer Romas, cast from “Sexxy the Show,” cast of Chippendales, David Goldrake, Kyle Khou (“American Idol”), Jacinthe Morearty (“53X”), East Side Riot, Tenors of Rock, cast from “Vegas! The Show” and The Queens of Piranha Nightclub.

What is a party without food? Appetizing dining options include:

Brio Tuscan Grille: Take pleasure in the authentic Italian experience.

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar: Its menu draws its inspirations from across the South.

Four Seasons Hotel: The Veranda features trattoria-style Italian.

Slice of Vegas: Enjoy fresh, casual, Italian pizza and signature entrees including vegan and gluten-free.

Hussong’s Mexican Cantina: Home of the original Margarita and established in 1892, this is authentic Mexican cuisine.

Hamburger Mary’s Las Vegas: It is back in Las Vegas still serving juicy hamburgers and other delights.

Libertine Social: A cool, upscale gastropub in Mandalay Bay, featuring elevated New American dishes & cocktails.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka: America’s original craft vodka from Austin, Texas ready to add a smooth kick to any cocktail.

Here is a first! While many of the past parties were held poolside, this is the party where guests can swim. Daylight Beach Club combines the fun of the pool with a big stage along with cabanas. Remember, while you can wear as little as possible – no skinny dipping!

The Right to Wear Red returns this year honoring those who have given so much toward the mission of helping those with AIDS/HIV while working toward prevention and a cure. These honorees wear red as well as be honored during the party.

Presenting sponsors include Penn & Teller, iHeart Media, eventconsultants, Las Vegas Weekly and PDG Printing of Las Vegas.

All proceeds for the night will directly benefit AFAN’s supportive services for those individuals living with or affected by HIV.

Aid for AIDS of Nevada Black & White Party will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Daylight Beach Club inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Tickets can be purchased at afanlv.org.