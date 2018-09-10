Aid for AIDS of Nevada Celebrates 32nd Annual Black & White Party at DAYLIGHT Beach Club

Photography by Ira Kuzma/Ira Kuzma Photos

The Las Vegas community came dressed for a cause and ready to party on Sept. 8 for Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s (AFAN) 32nd annual Black & White Party held at DAYLIGHT Beach Club inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Proceeds from the night went directly to benefit AFAN’s programs, including on-site HIV testing, nutritional services, medical transportation, education and prevention, housing programs, and mental health services.

Marco and Joanna from Sunny 106.5 kicked off the evening by introducing performances from East Side Riot and Jacinthe Morearty. Hosts Miss Behave and Andrew Ryan then entertained the crowd and introduced performances from top Strip headliners, including Aussie Heat, Vegas! The Show, Jennifer Romas, Tenors of Rock, Murray The Magician, Kyle Khou from “American Idol,” Adore Delano from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Magician David Goldrake. In between performances, DJ Axis kept partygoers dancing with a live set.

Themed “Escape to Paradise,” attendees came dressed for the biggest 80s throwback event of the year wearing iconic 80s clothing, balloon costumes, over-the-top gowns, stilts, and barely-there fashions. DAYLIGHT Beach Club was transformed with giant boomboxes, life-size cassette tapes, and neon lights, and partygoers were even able to go for a swim alongside black and white mermaids. Attendees were treated to samples from Brio Tuscan Grille, House of Blues, Hamburger Mary’s, Slice of Vegas, Libertine Social, Hussong’s Cantina, Four Seasons, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. AFAN’s Executive Director Antioco Carrillo and Board President Scott Washburn honored individuals for their outstanding efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS on stage including Gary Costa, Mia Stein, Tammy Unglesbee, Thomas Benko, Doug May, Felipe Crook, Kristopher Minnich, Gary Brewer, Lester and Dustin Rossi Boudreaux Thibodeaux, Noel Dahl, Sharon Hearne, Chris Scavo, and Bri Kouretas. These individuals had the privilege of wearing red in addition to black and white to symbolize their contributions to AFAN. “We thank everyone in the community who helped us with this event, especially the performers and volunteers who are giving their time tonight,” said Carrillo. “We wouldn’t be able to have this party without you. With the money raised and your continued support, our team will continue to provide life-saving resources for those living with HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada until a cure is found.”