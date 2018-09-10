Hollywood Has Its Eye On Bestselling Author S.A. Williams

by Nicole Muj

S.A. Williams is the author of the suspense thriller, World War II epic “Anna’s Secret Legacy” and its sequel “Mackenzie’s Secret.”

The Hollywood community has taken notice of Williams’ novels, looking to adapt her stories as a TV mini-series or feature film. Williams, who is currently in talks with top studio executives and A-list talent, has just returned from the Toronto International Film Festival and is featured in the September issues of Manhattan Magazine and L.A. Confidential.

Educated in London, Paris, Madrid, Brussels, and Rome, Williams’ international background has provided an unusual cultural fluency that flourishes in her novels. After spending her youth in the great capitals of Europe, she returned to her native New York, graduating from Syracuse University and earning her post-graduate credentials from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Business School.

Later, she founded a well-recognized media-buying company in the Philadelphia region, after working in radio and network television. Noted for her production of radio and TV commercials, she was singled out by Billboard Magazine for her voice-over talent. Williams is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and received awards from The London Academy of Dramatic Arts. She has worked on the sets of such notable films as The Age of Innocence, Philadelphia, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, How Do You Know, Rocky Balboa, and others.

So how did this journey to becoming a novelist begin?

Williams explains, “I have had many mentors and people in my life who were very instrumental in encouraging me to write “Anna’s Secret Legacy” and “Mackenzie’s Secret.” It all started once upon a time when a girlfriend told me that I should write a story about my life and that I should go to a place called Rancho La Puerta for a writer’s conference. I went and found myself in one of the most glorious spas in the world. As I walked along the lavender path to my little casita that evening, I found myself in the delightful company of the resort’s owner and founder Deborah Szekely. We started to exchange stories about our travels and ended up in a three-hour discussion on a bench under the glorious stars. At the end of our discussion, Deborah strongly encouraged me to write about my experiences. Her enthusiasm and encouragement motivated me to start writing.”

“Mackenzie’s Secret” is the follow up to “Anna’s Secret Legacy,” a World War II-era suspense thriller, about the love affair between an American pilot and a brilliant female research scientist and her remarkable discovery that could revolutionize medicine. “Mackenzie’s Secret” begins with the introduction of Anna’s daughter, 20-year-old Mackenzie Conyers. Sent to an all-girls boarding school, feeling abandoned, and leaving the boyfriend she loved behind, Mackenzie confronted her new world with little trust.

“The basic concept for Mackenzie’s Secret is an international espionage thriller for the Blacklist market, which also brings in strong elements reminiscent of Covert Affairs mixed with Sex and the City and The Da Vinci Code. At the heart of the story is Mackenzie ‘Mac’ Conyers, whose story unfolds in a girls’ boarding school in the Paris of 1969. The story arcs bring us closer to the unraveling of the mystery,” explains Williams.

Hollywood is definitely taking notice. Larry Namer, founder of E! and Metan Global Entertainment Group Film Fund I, comments, “I immediately saw the story’s potential to be adapted for the screen, as a mini-series or a theatrical feature. War, espionage, intrigue, groundbreaking medical discoveries, all make for an exciting visual journey for audiences around the world.”

Both titles are now available on mackenziessecretnovel.com, annassecretlegacynovel.com, Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble and Archway Publishing. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.