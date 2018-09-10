North Italia – A New Direction In Italian Food

By Nicole Muj

It’s only been a few weeks since I dined at North Italia in Santa Monica, California, and I truly can’t wait to stop by again soon.

The Italian restaurant, part of Fox Restaurant Concepts, invites guests into a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, where everything is made from scratch daily, using fresh ingredients and products, all openly displayed in the spacious kitchen area.

In celebration of food and bringing people together, the restaurant is proud to make almost everything in-house, including homemade pasta and bread, handcrafted sandwiches and pizzas, all married with the best flavors from the land, farm and ocean.

Menu highlights include the White Truffle Garlic Bread, Zucca Chips, Squid Ink Mafaldine, and Red Wine Glazed Short Ribs, to name a few. Don’t miss the Chef’s Board, a generous selection of prosciutto, cheeses, marinated vegetables, olives and nuts, and of course, should you have any room for dessert, indulge in the delicious Tiramisu or Hazelnut Torta.

Boasting a great wine and beer selection, the menu also features an elaborate cocktail list expertly crafted by Mat Snapp, with such innovations as the Sicilian Margarita, the Julietta (ginger-infused vodka, vanilla, elderflower, lime, and Prosecco) and the Amaro D’Amici (bourbon, Fernet Branca, honey and bitters).

Currently, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Las Vegas (1069 S. Rampart Blvd.) and Texas; North Italia will soon be hosting diners in District of Columbia, Florida, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Also, during the month of September, all locations will donate one dollar from every reservation to No Kid Hungry – a perfect month to discover North Italia.