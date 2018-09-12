Skye Canyon Invites Artists to Compete in Juried Chalk Art Competition Oct. 20

Applications for complimentary artist vendor booths will be accepted from August 14 through September 20 for the art vendor village.

Registration is open for Skye Canyon’s second annual juried chalk art competition that will be a part of Chalktober Fest, a fall festival and art fair Saturday, Oct. 20, at Skye Canyon Park (10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive). Artists will compete for cash prizes in three categories, high school student, amateur and professional. Cash prizes are $250 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place in each category. There will be one overall winner that will be selected by event attendees for a $500 People’s Choice award. Registration is free and limited to 45 artists. Artists can register from through Sept. 20 here.

The contest theme is “Spirit of Las Vegas” where artists’ work will show what they feel makes Las Vegas special, from the great outdoors to dramatic cityscapes. Artists will be assigned a work area and receive a set of water-based pastels. (Artists can also bring their own supplies.) Artist check-in is 9 to 11 a.m.; work must be completed by 4 p.m. The jury will review artwork between 4 and 5 p.m. and winners will be announced at 5:15 p.m.

“Given the events of the past year, it’s an interesting time to explore the spirit of Las Vegas. In the face of tragedy, our city grew stronger. Together we celebrated the success of our Vegas Golden Knights. From the great outdoors to our unique skyline, the talented artists in our community will have interesting ways of interpreting what it is that makes Las Vegas special. We encourage artists to join us for this celebration of Las Vegas,” said Desiree Van Leer, marketing manager for Olympia Companies, developer of Skye Canyon.

Skye Canyon is offering 30 free 10 x 10 booths at the vendor village where local artists can showcase and sell their work, at no cost. This opportunity is open to artists in a variety of mediums that include but are not limited to paint, sketch, pottery, jewelry, pencil/charcoals, sculpture, photography, woodwork, among others. The deadline for consideration is September 20 and artists will be notified by September 27. Those interested can apply for a booth here.