Multi-award winner Kathy Griffin’s Comeback Continues on a High Note

Photos courtesy of Kathy Griffin

On the heels of a hugely successful sold out comeback world tour, comedian Kathy Griffin will be celebrated with the “Comedian of the Year” Award on Nov. 10 at the first annual Palm Springs International Comedy Festival (PSICF).

The festival will feature a star studded, black tie, red carpet, dinner awards gala, honoring the best comedic celebrity talents in stand-up, film and television and held in the grand ballroom of the trendy Hotel Zoso and Spa, located in the heart of downtown Palm Springs’ famous Star Walk of Fame, where Griffin also has a star.

“We didn’t think long about who should be named Comedian of the Year for the festival’s inaugural year. It was a no-brainer to honor Kathy Griffin. After all that she’s been through, Kathy has pulled off the biggest comeback in entertainment history since Marlon Brando was blacklisted and then went on to win an Oscar in 1972,” comments festival director Paul Cruz. “Kathy speaks for all Americans in defense of our First Amendment rights. Kathy is the one comedian that is literally on the minds and mouths of the world. She boldly and bravely spoke Truth to Power, was blacklisted, harassed and shunned for it, but has now emerged like a fiery phoenix from the ashes. What other comedian can say that?”

Additional honorees, celebrity judges, and guests to be announced soon, including the Stanley Kramer Award recipient for Best Feature Film Comedy.

The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival was created to discover great comedic talent from around the world, with the purpose to promote them to the entertainment industry and the public, as well as to showcase the works of seasoned professionals and celebrities of comedy. The festival provides a showcase for the best comedians, sketch artists, shorts, features, TV pilots, Web series and animation from around the globe, with a screenplay competition awarding the best feature, shorts, and TV pilots. The competition features15 categories and 28 awards with submissions judged by top entertainment industry professionals.

Two-time Emmy and Grammy award-winning comedian Griffin is a towering figure on television, on tour and in publishing. She breaks through the entertainment clutter with her universally recognized the brand of pull-no-punches comedy. After a year of national scandal and following a sold-out run of stand-up shows and rave reviews around the globe, Griffin is returning with the much-anticipated North American continuation of her “Laugh Your Head Off” World Tour. Due to popular demand, Griffin is adding more shows throughout the United States. Armed with the story of the now infamous and controversial photo (yes…THAT photo), the fiery redheaded, award-winning, American comedian is bringing the story of the photo heard ‘round the world and the fallout that followed, along with breaking down everything in the pop culture landscape from Trump to the Kardashians. Griffin tells all in this more than 2-hour no-holds-barred show in the raw, honest, and engaging way fans have always loved about her. The North American stint of the “Laugh Your Head Off” tour began in May in Ottawa, Canada, with U.S. dates including New York (Radio City Music Hall and sold out at Carnegie Hall) and Los Angeles (Dolby Theatre -sold out) and continues to sell out dates nationwide.

