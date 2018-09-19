25-Year Vegas star MAR celebrates with Tenors of Rock

MAR is out and about to support charities, record-breaking shows, and films.

Vegas star MAR enjoyed a busy week celebrating the 500th performance of Tenors of Rock, supporting charity, and attending the world premiere footage of BIGGER during Mr. Olympia.

Tenors of Rock mingled with guests and fans during the red carpet reception before performing their 500th show at Harrah’s Las Vegas. The singer, entertainer, songwriter, director, and philanthropist was chic in black cowboy hat and black satin outfit.

“This is the best show on the Strip with seasoned professionals,” says MAR. “These guys are so talented. The show is exceptional.” Nannette, a Vegas local, is the drummer for their backup band, The Mighty Spurs and MAR is quite impressed with her talent.

MAR hung out with local celebs including Murray Sawchuck, Jennifer Romas (Sexxy), Lydia Amstel, Skye Dee Miles and the cast of X Country. The after party at Ruth Chris Steakhouse included a “donut toast” by Brett Raymer, owner of Donut Mania and one of the stars of Tanked.

Sandy Valley, a small town southwest of Las Vegas, held its 18th annual BBQ to honor the volunteer fire department, Sandy Valley Community Church, Sandy Valley seniors, the Shrine Pilots Association, Shrine Motorcycle Patrol, Shrine Nomads, and Sandy Valley Lodge #57. MAR enjoyed the fellowship demonstrated by the community support.

“These men and women are a part of Southern Nevada, and I am honored to be with them,” she said.

BIGGER starring Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard, and Julianne Hough premiered during Mr. Olympia at the Orleans Arena. Muscle men and women surrounded MAR as she walked through the casino.

MAR is pursuing many projects as she continues her support in her home of Las Vegas.

For more info, visit marlive.mobi, and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @maronthestrip10. Watch her YouTube Channels at MARreality and MARPublicFigure.

#star2star #mar #secret hero #MAR #star2starencounters #Everybody #murraysawchuck