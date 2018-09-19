Mondays Dark for Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter

Photos by Ira Kuzma/Ira Kuzma Photos

Mondays Dark partnered with Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter for the show on Sept. 10 with a mission to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

The evening was especially poignant with the showing of the video about Robin Leach.

Twice a month Mark Shunock gathers an eclectic cast of guests including stars from Hollywood, the Strip, musical acts, athletes, and celebrity chefs for 90 minutes of chat, entertainment – and a lot of laughs. Since 2013, Mondays Dark has partnered with over 70 local charities. Its mission is to raise 10,000 in 90 minutes. The variety show has become one of the hottest tickets in town and the list of charities waiting to partner with Mondays Dark continues to grow. Mondays Dark has raised over $800,000 and every penny has stayed here in Las Vegas with each of its featured charities.