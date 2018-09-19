The Rise of the Vaping Trend

Who would know that years after the first appearances of the traditional cigarettes, people would smoke from electronic devices? With the rise of the vaping trend, more and more people turn to the electronic equivalent for a more sophisticated experience.

In fact, the first electronic cigar was created back in the 1960s, but it grew in popularity in the early 2000s and now in 2018 it has definitely skyrocketed. In the past few years, the electronic devices have become more popular than the traditional tobacco products and they are a preferred option amongst teens.

You are wondering how popular the electronic smoking devices are? According to a U.S report, e-cig use in schools has increased by more than 900 percent. Experts have created a survey in which more than 1.7 million students have participated, half a million of which have used e-cigarettes in the past month.

Vaping health risks

Oral problems

According to medical experts, vaping leads to mouth and throat irritation. It can often result in dry mouth or gum disease due to the inhaled smoke.

Addiction

A recent survey in American schools followed more than 300 hundred students over a period of a year and a half. They were separated into two groups, one smoked e-cigs and the other didn’t.

Experts discovered that close to 50 percent of all teens who vaped, then started smoking tobacco. It appears that electronic devices can lead to addiction.

Drug use

Many believe that vaping serves as a getaway device to narcotic substances. A study reveals that teens often use the electronic devices to consume cannabis products such as hashish oil, wax, cannabis and other similar drugs.

A study found that the percentage of e-cigarettes used by the youth to consume drugs is almost 30 times higher than the average adult rate.

Easy-to-purchase and affordable

Parents should be aware that e-cigs are easier to purchase than tobacco purchase, even though that the legal age for buying the device is 18 years.

When it comes to expenses, vaping is far more affordable than smoking cigarettes on a daily basis. Studies have found that vaping can save around $1,200 a year for the average smoker. If you’re looking to buy a professional vaping device, then head to the best online vape shop now!

Great Variety of Flavors

Just like the cigarettes with flavors that were forbidden some time ago, vaporisers have a huge variety of liquids.

However, this doesn’t mean that they are harmless! Studies have found that the flavours consist of toxic chemicals that can damage the lungs, but still are thought to be healthier than traditional cigs.

Limited odor

Teenagers often dislike cigarettes due to the unpleasant odor of burnt tobacco. However, e-cigarettes conceal the smell and it’s hard to understand what the individual actually smokes.

Summary

The vaping trend is only continuing to grow in popularity amongst the youth. That’s why there’s an urgent need of detailed information about the vaping devices and their disadvantages.