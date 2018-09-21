Karma And Luck Grand Celebrates Opening of 13th Signature Las Vegas Location

Karma And Luck, a modern spiritual lifestyles brand of jewelry and home décor selected from around the world, held its grand opening at The Fashion Show Las Vegas celebrating the company’s lucky 13th location.

Karma And Luck is a modern spiritual lifestyles brand of delicately crafted natural stone jewelry and home décor uniting cultures around the globe with spiritual meaning and enlightenment, symbols of unity and healing. Its inviting home décor created by artisans from different cultures is intriguing and grounding and now includes a men’s, women’s and children’s line of spiritual and symbolic jewelry, and home décor, Buddha statues, Bonsai Tree of Life using Feng Shui, and Turkish lamps.

The opening of the 13th store embraced the positive energy. It began with a special ceremonial Sage Cleansing and Blessing of the store and then the signature store statue of Buddha with licensed psychic Mystic Mona and Founder/CEO Vladi Bergman. Mystic Mona then gave mini intuitive tarot card readings for the hundreds of attendees that visited the store during the day. Tawney Cheyenne, a crystal healing and Reiki instructor and Feng Shui expert, James Phoenix shared about their expertise about crystals, healing, metaphysical energy, tips on Feng Shui for home/office, and overall health and wellness for mind body and soul. It was also announced that Karma and Luck is giving back to the community with a commitment to donate 20 percent of the sales to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada.

Other stores include The Venetian, The Forum Shoppes at Caesars Palace, The Mirage; Miracle Mile Shops, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah’s Hotel & Casino, Westgate Resort & Casino, Luxor Hotel & Casino, Excalibur Hotel, Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino, and Fashion Show Las Vegas.