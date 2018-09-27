Fashion Maven Kaila Methven Takes On Retail Just in Time for the Holidays

Luxury lingerie brand Madame Methven, created by celebrity designer and influencer Kaila Methven, will soon be available in some of the most upscale boutiques in the Los Angeles area.

Beginning November, Methven’s upscale robes and sleeping gowns will be available in Rmine Bridal & Bespoke in Studio City, while her exquisite lingerie collections will be featured at European and custom fitted boutique Sara’s Lingerie.

The brand will also make its mark in Beverly Hills at Luxe Lingerie, owned by Christopher St. James and located in the city’s affluent Golden Triangle.

“Kaila is truly the black widow of fashion and lingerie. Her exquisite designs provide the fatal dose of beauty and desire, and are exactly what my customers are seeking,” said St. James. “Delighted to have her collection in my boutique.”

“I’m thrilled that my designs have found homes in such prestigious boutiques and with such amazing international partners, just in time for the holiday shopping season,” says Methven. “I feel that I have done the due diligence and research to determine the very best collaborators on the fashion scene today.”

The Madame Methven brand also remains an A-lister favorite as the exclusive lingerie brand of the renowned Ivan Bitton Style House (www.ivanbitton.com), with her designs worn by top celebrities, including Carmen Electra, Oscar winner Apollonia Kotero, Kitty Brucknell of X Factor UK and cast members of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kaila Methven is an American fashion designer and CEO and designer of the Madame Methven lingerie brand. After completing her studies at the some of the world’s most prestigious fashion institutions, including Esmod Paris, the International Fashion Academy and Polimoda in Italy, she opened her first atelier in downtown Los Angeles in the Fashion District at age 22. Soon after, Methven unveiled her first collections at Orange County Fashion Week and LA Fashion Week and debuted three lines under the Madame Methven banner – Mademoiselle, Made to Adore and LBKM. She won two Best International Designer of the Year Awards: Haute Couture Lingerie and Prêt-à-Porter, and most recently, the Elite Awards’ Global Designer of the Year, during the 2018 Miss & Mr. India America Gala.

Methven has plans to expand to other top markets, including Las Vegas and New York, and major fashion centers worldwide.