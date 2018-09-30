Celebrity Connected Celebrates The Stars of Television at Annual Emmys Gifting Suite

Luxury lounge producer Celebrity Connected recently welcomed the stars of the small screen at a special gifting event held at the legendary Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Celebrities who stopped by to celebrate the 2018 Emmy Awards included Porscha Coleman, Brett Dalton, Janice Dickinson, Cheryl Hines, Naomi Grossman, Adina Porter, and Steven Weber, who were joined by influencers and media.

Natural skincare and beauty products featured were Bee Waxed Cosmetics, Kadee Botanicals, Vita-Electric Skin & Hair and Respekt, while body sculpting innovation was provided by TLC Unleashed and Sheree Cosmetics unveiled its glamorous new collection.

Fashion and design brands represented included House of Harris, the creator of beautiful wall coverings and bespoke glassware from Custom Creations by Cyndie innovative hats with solar powered fans by Kool Breeze Hats, Kingdom of Mel handmade totes, agate necklaces by Piece Jewelry, Motivation 2 Conquer activewear and Livie and Luca’s adorable shoes for children.

Food and beverage vendors included Sushi Koo, Unicorn Cupcakes, Rescue Brewing Company and Lighthouse Roasters that gifted its signature coffee beans and mini coffeemakers.

Probably the most whimsical product of the day was The Buttress Pillow, while Jade J gifted its technically forward headphones and CG Investments – Preferred Coin Exchange showcased their limited edition coin collections.

Sportamix, the new sports networking platform that enables direct communication between athletes, coaches, recruiters, and fans, was also featured.