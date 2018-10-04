Famous Instagram Couple, Andrea Espada and 4K PAPI, Enjoy Dinner at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse

The Instagram power couple who are taking social media by storm – Andrea Espada and 4K PAPI, decided to shake up downtown Vegas recently by dining at the D Casino Hotel’s top-rated dining hot spot, Andiamo Italian Steakhouse. The stunning model/comedian is no stranger to Andiamo, as she visited a couple years ago when she had only 750,000 followers. Now, she has accumulated over 6 million IG fans with her witty and unique content and enjoyed dinner with her fiancé, 4K PAPI, who also has a solid social media following of 361,000. They enjoyed their fair share of Andiamo’s finest, from sizzling steaks, to calamari, to seafood pasta, to their incredible dessert selection (Andrea’s personal favorite)!