Skye Canyon to Host Chalktober Fest October 20

Skye Canyon invites the public to attend Chalktober Fest, a juried chalk art competition and art fair Saturday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Skye Canyon Park. Chalktober Fest features acclaimed artist Jay Schwartz, a freestyle chalk art area open to guests of all ages, food trucks, wine, seasonal craft beer selections, and live music. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Professional artist Jay Schwartz, who resides in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara, California, has participated in chalk art competitions in several countries including Italy, Mexico, and Japan, and throughout the U.S. Spectators can watch Schwartz create a large-scale chalk art design during the event.

“This is our second year hosting a chalk art competition and we are confident that attendees will be blown away by the talented local artists in the competition and vendor fair,” said Desiree Van Leer, marketing manager for Olympia Companies, developer of Skye Canyon. Chalktober Fest is about creating community connection which is an essential component of Skye Canyon offerings. We invite everyone who is passionate about art to celebrate the spirit of Las Vegas with us.”

Kids will have a designated area to create their own masterpieces to take home. Also, chalk will be available in the freestyle art area for guests of all ages.

For more information visit www.skyecanyon.com.

Skye Canyon is a 1,000-acre master-planned community in Northwest Las Vegas located on US Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Offering entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods for individuals, couples, families and active adults who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness, and immersive living, it is the first master-planned community to break ground in Las Vegas in nearly a decade. Skye Canyon includes unique amenities like Skye Canyon Park that features Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art workout facility and outdoor junior Olympic size swimming pool that is exclusive for residents. Among the many other amenities offered are designated bike lanes and an extensive network of hiking and walking trails. Shopping, office space, and gaming will be offered at Skye Canyon, which at build-out will include 6,500 home sites.