VGK Players Enjoy Dinner at Andiamo

The D Casino Hotel, a proud partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, is wishing the history-making team good luck for tonight’s home opener at T-Mobile Arena! In September, twenty remarkable players swung by Andiamo Italian Steakhouse for some top-notch steaks, where they met up with good friend, and owner of the D Las Vegas, Derek Stevens! As one of VGK’s biggest fans, Derek was sure to share some words of encouragement prior to the season opener. Also, we can’t forget about Shea Theodore! Though he was unable to attend dinner with his team a couple weeks ago, he hit up Andiamo last night with his lovely parents for some last minute fueling.

Come to join the hockey viewing fun at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center this Saturday at their free Vegas Golden Knights Official Road Game Watch Party! Gates open at 3 p.m., and the game starts at 5 p.m.