CBS’ SEAL Team Actors fuel up at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse

Actors from the hit CBS show, SEAL Team, were spotted at the D’s Andiamo Italian Steakhouse after attending UFC 229. AJ Buckley, wife Abigail Ochse, Max Thieriot, wife Lexi Murphy, Judd Lorman, and a couple of friends all arrived via the D’s stretch limo and dined on the restaurant’s table-side crafted Caesar salads, calamari, meatballs, and steaks. It’s hard to dine at Andiamo without taking on the monstrous 32-ounce. Tomahawk steak, so Max did just that and there’s pretty epic photo evidence. The group of 10 were joined by Vegas executive, Richard Wilk, and chatted about everything- from the brand new season of SEAL Team to being right in the middle of the crazy UFC aftermath just a couple of hours prior to dinner. Afterwards, the group posed for some photos at the restaurant and with fans in the casino, and then they were off to execute some more risky feats for our viewing pleasure. Catch season 2 of SEAL Team Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS!