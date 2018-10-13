Jonathan Davis unveils memorabilia at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Rocker Jonathan Davis unveiled a dedicated memorabilia case at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Oct. 10. Davis is best known as the frontman of Korn.

The case includes Davis’ typical “uniform,” an AllSaints black t-shirt, AllSaints black jeans, and AllSaints black cardigan. He wore this outfit for an album release party of his 2018 solo album, Black Labyrinth. The outfit will also appear in an upcoming music video for “Basic Needs,” the second single from Black Labyrinth. After the case unveiling, Jonathan held an intimate meet and greet with fans.

The case is located on the casino floor, adjacent to Goose Island Pub.

Photo credit: © Patrick Gray/Kabik Photo Group