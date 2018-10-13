The Book at The LINQ celebrates Grand Opening with Terrell Owens

Reimagining the race and sports book and bar experience, The LINQ Hotel & Casino officially opened The Book with NFL legend and Hall of Famer Terrell Owens on Oct. 11. Owens joined Caesars Entertainment CEO and President Mark Frissora, for a celebratory pass and spike of the football to commemorate the occasion.

The latest evolution of the sports book, The Book enhances the traditional sports book model and is designed for guests to take full control of their gaming odyssey. With innovative technology, mobile and self-serve opportunities, and plenty of sports and bar games to engage in, The Book is immersive and socially-driven.

“Caesars Entertainment has made significant investments in our gaming and entertainment offerings, meeting changing customers’ demands, maximizing opportunities afforded by new sports betting legislation, and redefining the future of gaming,” said Frissora. “The Book is an exciting example of just that.”

The Book features 87 televisions, some as large as 98 inches, and the Strip’s highest resolution LED video wall. Among the many additional high-tech and high-touch features of The Book are:

FAN CAVES: The Strip’s first rentable living rooms for you and your friends on game day, featuring 98″ guest-controlled televisions, Xboxes, virtual reality headsets, your own unique audio zone, bottle and drink service and more. Twelve Fan Caves, with food and beverage packages, are available to purchase for the big game or a casual hang.

RELAY ROBOT: Don’t want to miss a minute of the sports action? The newest member of The Book team can deliver bottled non-alcoholic beverages direct to your Fan Cave.

THE TABLET EXPERIENCE: No paper products here – enjoy some of the latest technological advancements brought to you by Samsung and Crestron, giving you access to menus, games, and more at the touch of your fingertips.

STICKY CHICKEN: This is not your neighborhood food truck. Sticky Chicken is chicken with an attitude. Enjoy monster-sized chicken sandwiches including the Gladiator, Early Bird, Fried Green Tomatoes and the Alligator Bait, made with Cajun remoulade, fried green tomato, and Cajun slaw. With more than 10 different wing combinations from classic Buffalo to Mango Chipotle to Bourbon BBQ and more, this is some of the best chicken west of the Mississippi. You’ll also find a variety of salads and French fries including Steak and Egg Fries and The Mess.

GAMIFIED DRINK COASTERS: Did you think that your paper products were only for holding your drink? Not here. Your drink coaster triggers augmented reality games like Field Goal Kicking Challenges and Hockey Shoot Outs.

MORE WAYS TO BET/MORE WAYS TO WIN: Bet live sports via our newly designed Betting Desk, the Caesars Sports App on your personal phone, or through self-serve betting kiosks within the space (Coming Soon, early 2019). Take a position on our leaderboards and gain bragging rights for the day’s best parlay, long shot and more!

SELF-SERVE BEER WALL: The Book features a self-serve beer wall with 24 taps including lagers, favorites and IPA’s, Selections include Ballast Point Mango Even Keel Sessions IPA and locally brewed Tenaya Creek Bonanza Brown Ale.

At 11,000-square-feet with 220 seats, The Book is located just steps from Las Vegas Blvd. in The LINQ Hotel & Casino with convenient access from The LINQ Promenade. Space is limited. Reservations are highly encouraged. To reserve space at the Book for your favorite game, call 702-370-7736.