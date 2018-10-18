Mystic Mona honored for her volunteer work for HELP of Southern Nevada

HELP of Southern Nevada’s 2018 Tea, Trends and Tranquility was held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel (formerly Mandarin Oriental). This year Mona Joseph, aka Mystic Mona for her outstanding community involvement and philanthropic support. Other honorees included Lou Claggett of Claggett and Sykes, Laura De La Cruz of Boyd Gaming, and Michelle Eckmann of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. #CareGiveHELP Mystic Mona has volunteered with HELP of Southern Nevada for the past 16 years. When she started her business, one of her tenets was to do charitable work or participate in a charitable event. The award the honorees received was a hand-painted teacup and saucer from one of the homeless youth at HELP’s shelter.

HELP of Southern Nevada operates nine departments, consists of 120 employees and serves tens of thousands of unduplicated clients each year. The services HELP provides assist low-income families, homeless teens and adults among other individuals, to become more self-sufficient through direct services, training and referrals. Programs available include Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, Emergency Resources Services, Framing Hope Warehouse, Weatherization, Work Opportunities Readiness Center, Holiday Assistance and Homeless Services. For more information, call HELP of Southern Nevada at 702.369.4357 or visit www.helpsonv.org.

Though she has been able to read people since she was a teenager, it wasn’t until many years later that Mystic Mona decided to read for people professionally. She holds the Psychic Arts License through the city of Las Vegas since 2002.

As Mystic Mona explains, “Awareness is the most important perspective to adopt. I help you recognize those opportunities that are present and available to you now. You have the gift of this moment and now is the time to change your life.”

She also hosts Psychic View radio show live each Sunday morning. For more info, visit Mona.Vegas.